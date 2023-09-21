Russia Has Failed In All Of Its Strategic Objectives In Ukraine UK At OSCE

Nicholas Aucott, Senior Military Advisor at the UK Delegation to the OSCE, said this at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Russia has attempted to conduct a multi-pronged attack on another sovereign nation, in an operation designed to subjugate Ukraine to Moscow's will. The intention was that this would be achieved within a few days and yet, over one and a half years later, Russia is now fighting a defensive battle in which it has found itself severely wanting," he said.

According to the British military diplomat, from Russia's perspective, the campaign "can only be viewed as an abject military failure."

"Russia has failed in all of its strategic objectives. In the last week alone, the strategic situation in the Black Sea area has significantly changed. A Russian landing ship has been destroyed and a Russian submarine is probably catastrophically damaged, whilst the dry docks in which they were located will be inoperable for many months. But, to be clear, this is a situation of Russia's own making," Aucott said.

According to him, Russia's current appeal for support to North Korea, a state against which Russia itself supported UN sanctions, should be regarded as an act of extreme desperation.

He said that what is remarkable is "not so much Russia's military debacle but something that gives cause for hope and optimism: how this situation has been confronted by the people of Ukraine."

"The enduring message that continues to emerge from Ukraine is not of a people subjugated, bowing to the will of Russia, but of a resilient people, proud and determined to stand up to this most heinous act of aggression. We hear of a people fighting for the ideals of democracy and the right to self-determination," Aucott said.

He said that the United Kingdom, together with its international partners, would continue to stand with Ukraine in its efforts to restore Ukrainian sovereignty.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine