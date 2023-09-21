Plastics Market Size To Reach USD 717.17 Billion By 2030, Supported By An In-Depth 230-Page Research Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastics market size was USD 570.83 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 507.16 billion in 2023 to USD 717.17 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.1% over 2023-2030. Plastics are polymers that are versatile, easy to produce, moldable, waterproof in nature, low cost, and lightweight, used to produce different products such as spacecraft and others. The plastics produced using renewable biomass sources, including vegetable oil, sawdust, food waste, and corn starch, are known as bioplastics. The increasing demand for high-performance plastic packaging solutions integrated with growing technological advancement to protect products is boosting the plastics market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled " Plastics Market, 2023-2030 .". Get a Sample PDF Brochure: List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Plastics Market Report:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

ExxonMobil Chemical (U.S.)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

INEOS (U.K.)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Ducor Petrochemicals (Netherlands)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

Formosa Plastic Group (Taiwan)

Total S.A. (France)

Braskem (Brazil)

BASF SE (Germany)

Repsol (Spain)

Borouge (UAE)

Borealis AG (Austria)

MOL Group (Hungary) Beaulieu International Group (Belgium) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 717.17 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 507.16 Billion

By Form

By Production Process By Application Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Plastics Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Engineering Plastics Due to their Properties to Favor the Market Growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic Hampered Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market due to decreased demand from the building, construction, and automobile industries. The decline was associated with the industries' decreased manufacturing activities and COVID-19 restrictions imposed worldwide. The market witnessed growth due to the increased demand for PPE kits from the healthcare industry during the pandemic.

Segments-

Rising Adoption of Packaging Products to Boost Segment's Growth

By type, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyamide, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polycarbonate, polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. Polyethylene and polypropylene are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period attributed to their rising demand from packaging and automotive.

Increasing Food and Beverage Industry to Propel Segment's Growth

Based on end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive & transportation, packaging, consumer goods/lifestyle, infrastructure & construction, healthcare & pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, textile, and others. The packaging segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing use in producing construction products including floor covering, windows, fittings, and pipes.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Inquire Before the Buying the Report:

Report Coverage-

The report offers:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Packaging Industry Demand for Plastics to Drive Market Growth

The demand for plastics is rising across various industries, including food & beverage, automotive, consumer goods, and electrical and electronics. The rising need for packaging from the food & beverage industry is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for plastics is increasing due to their ability to act as a barrier between the external environment and food products.

Several governmental regulations over product usage are estimated to affect the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights-

High Availability of Raw Materials to Propel Market in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific will hold the largest plastics market share during the forecast period, accounting for USD 316.10 billion in 2022. China will lead the region due to high availability of raw materials at low rates. Strong construction and packaging industry growth will propel market growth in Asia Pacific.

North America is estimated to have substantial growth in the market due to increasing demand from the automobile industry in the region during the forecast period.

Ask for Customization:

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends

Key Insights



Key Market Trends in the Global Market



Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. .



Latest Technological Advancement



Insights on Regulatory Scenario



Porters Five Forces Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Plastic Market



Supply Chain Challenges



Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership to Aid Market Growth

Most of the major key players in the market have worldwide presence. The key players are adopting collaborative strategies to maintain their position in the market during the forecast period. For instance, ExxonMobil is adopting joint ventures and new product development strategies to expand its business worldwide.

Key Industry Development

January 2022 – The Reclay Group, a world leader in environmental and material recovery management, and Borealis, a leading advanced and circular polyolefin solutions producer, partnered to meet the rising demand for recyclate material for high-end plastic applications. The partnership is estimated to help consumers accomplish their sustainability goals.

Self-Healing Materials Market Size Worth 62.66 billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 62.5%

