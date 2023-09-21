Husband Allegedly Hammers Wife To Death In J&K's Poonch, Arrested

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman was allegedly hammered to death by her husband in Mendhar area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
News aagency GNS reported that one Gazanfar Bi (55), wife of Mohammad Khalil, resident of Ari was found in a pool of blood at her house today.
“She has been prima-facie allegedly hammered on head by her husband”, they said.
“A police team reached the site and took the body to a nearby hospital”, they said.
Meanwhile, a police official said that they have arrested the accused alongwith weapon of offence and also registered a case in this regard for further investigations.“The accused person stands arrested alongside the weapon of offence”, the official said adding details once available will be shared accordingly. Read Also Sarpanch Among 4 Held In Youth's Murder In Jammu Sarpanch Arrested For Killing His Wife
