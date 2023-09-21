Husband Allegedly Hammers Wife To Death In J&K's Poonch, Arrested

News aagency GNS reported that one Gazanfar Bi (55), wife of Mohammad Khalil, resident of Ari was found in a pool of blood at her house today.

“She has been prima-facie allegedly hammered on head by her husband”, they said.

“A police team reached the site and took the body to a nearby hospital”, they said.

Meanwhile, a police official said that they have arrested the accused alongwith weapon of offence and also registered a case in this regard for further investigations.“The accused person stands arrested alongside the weapon of offence”, the official said adding details once available will be shared accordingly.

