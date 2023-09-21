Dhaka Regency Inaugurates Newly Upgraded Luxurious Floor

Justice (Retd) Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, Chairman of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort cut a ribbon to inaugurate the new luxurious 10th floor of the hotel through a simple ceremony.

Shahid Hamid, Executive Director and other high officials of Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort were also present on the occasion.



The move marks the hotel's efforts to not only expand the hotel but also to provide guests with world-class and luxurious hospitality.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, all attendees explored the newly inaugurated 10th floor of the hotel, featuring a range of luxurious suites and state-of-the-art amenities.

It may be mentioned here that the hotel recently underwent a significant upgrade which not only brought a fresh interior but also a revamped entrance area. The new outlook reflects in the lobby, banquet halls, rooftop and many other outlets of the hotel through soaring ceilings, sparkling chandeliers and plush furnishings.

Guests can now enjoy a more luxurious and modern experience, without compromising on the hotel's renowned service and hospitality, said a press release.

