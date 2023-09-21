Protest Erupts Over Police Violence Against Shopkeeper In Swabi

A wave of protest swept through the Shiwa Adda area of Swabi as local businessmen and residents rallied against the recent police brutality inflicted on a shopkeeper.

In an act of solidarity, a significant number of individuals and business owners, including those from Tarakai and surrounding areas, blockaded the Swabi-Mardan road at Shiwa Adda, bringing all traffic to a standstill, in condemnation of the actions of the police.

Protesters voiced their firm opposition to the mere suspension of two police personnel allegedly involved in the incident, deeming it inadequate. They demanded the immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the said officers and further called for their dismissal, along with the initiation of a judicial inquiry into the matter.

The demonstrators decried the unjustified assault on local shopkeeper Aamir, who had expressed his views on a viral social media post concerning a police officer. Aamir was reportedly subjected to violence within his own shop, prompting calls for decisive action from the highest police authorities. The protesters vowed to intensify their demonstrations unless swift and meaningful measures were taken to address the incident.

Notably, the controversy began when Aamir, a shopkeeper in Shiwa Adda, commented on a social media post critical of a Swabi police officer from the account of a local resident named Tur Gul.

CCTV footage of the incident subsequently surfaced, revealing a disturbing sequence of events. In the footage, an assistant sub-inspector, accompanied by two other policemen, can be seen entering Aamir's shop and subjecting him to physical abuse. Aamir later reported that he not only endured physical harm but was also subjected to verbal abuse by the officers.

The circulation of this CCTV footage triggered widespread condemnation from the local business community and residents, who denounced the police officers' unacceptable behavior.

Responding to the public outrage, the Swabi district police spokesperson announced that the District Police Officer had taken cognizance of the viral video depicting the shopkeeper's mistreatment and had suspended the officers involved, subjecting them to departmental proceedings. A transparent inquiry into the incident was also ordered by the District Police Officer, signaling a commitment to addressing the matter appropriately.

