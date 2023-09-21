Military Exercises Continue In Belarus, Their Active Phase On September 22-26 - Nayev

Serhiy Nayev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, military exercises are underway on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the active phase of which will take place on September 22 and 26. Accordingly, five training grounds, aviation and general military units will be involved.

" Of course, this does not create a military threat, but there is a certain danger. So we are increasing our vigilance and preparing our forces for an adequate response. This is a common military practice," Nayev said.

As the commander emphasized, "we are commanding the forces that are part of the stabilization groups. If the threat grows, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transfer additional forces. This is simple military arithmetic - our forces should be enough to neutralize the military threat."

As reported, military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service were trained in the Kyiv region to counter sabotage and reconnaissance groups.