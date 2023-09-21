NATO associate declares Russia as ‘trustworthy’ as much as West

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has debated that Russia is as trustworthy associate for his nation as the West is, referring to– amid other different matters– how the European Union has been providing Ankara the cold attitude for tens of years on its association ambitions.



In a meeting with a news agency on Monday, Erdogan was questioned by the host, Amna Nawaz, whether he is confident with the promise made recently this month by Russia to supply one million metric tons of grain to Africa through Turkey. The transfer is planned to assist decrease rates in more unfortunate countries following Moscow`s action to stop the Black Sea Grain Deal back in July.



The Turkish director of district answered by stating that he has “no reason not to trust them,” adding that “to the extent the West is reliable, Russia is equally reliable.”



