Sara Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor Elevate Glam Element In Stunning Outfits At Ganpati Event

Kartik Aaryan hosted a Ganpati Bappa darshan at his home. Many big A-listers attended this darshan at his home. But out of them all, Sara Ali Khan and Ekta Kapoor upped the glam element in traditional outfits.

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning and breath-taking in a dark pink and golden printed work traditional kurti and pyjama with pink mojris and a bold red bindi on her forehead as she arrived at Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Bappa darshan.

Noted Bollywood film producer Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati Bappa darshan looking pretty in a blue coloured traditional embroidery work kurta and pyjama as she posed for the paps.

Mrunal Thakur was snapped by the paparazzi at Kartik Aaryan residence for Ganpati Bappa darshan in a silk cream and green colour saree as she posed for the paps.

Rasha Thadani was snapped by the paparazzi at Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati Bappa darshan in a traditional green attire as she posed for the paps.

Jackky Bhagnani looked dapper in a white embroidered work kurta with dark denim blue coloured jeans as he posed for the paps while arriving at Kartik Aaryan's house for Ganpati Bappa darshan.

Noted Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan looked dashing in a dark maroon kurta and white pyjama while his wife Mini Mathur looked stunning in a green and silver shimmery saree at Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati Bappa darshan.

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked dapper in a blue kurta, black over coat and white shiny pyjama pants as he got papped by the paps at Kartik Aaryan's Ganpati bappa Darshan.