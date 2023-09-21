Iran Resumes Flights To Azerbaijan, Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Iran lifted the
ban on flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the opposite direction
after peace restoration in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the
representative of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, Jafar
Yazerlu, said, Trend reports.
According to Yazerlu, after the launch of anti-terrorist
measures in Karabakh on September 19, the Iranian Civil Aviation
Organization suspended all flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia in the
opposite direction for the safety of passengers.
He added that yesterday, given the agreement reached in the
region, a decision was made to resume flights.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], to stop large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the
Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to
neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of
the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from
occupation, civil servants involved in construction and
reconstruction works, and Azerbaijan's military personnel, as well
as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been conducted in the
region.
Civilians and infrastructure objects weren't targets during
localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region.
Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of
the separatist regime were put out of action with the use of
high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani
Army.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian residents of Karabakh, received through the Russian
peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under
the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on the
suspension of anti-terrorist activities of local nature on
September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) under the following
conditions:
The Armenian armed forces formations and Armenian illegal armed
formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region shall lay down
their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and
fully disarm. The units of the armed forces of Armenia shall leave
the territory of Azerbaijan, and the Armenian illegal armed
formations shall be disbanded.
In parallel, all weapons and heavy equipment are
surrendered.
The implementation of the above-mentioned processes is ensured
in coordination with the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
MENAFN21092023000187011040ID1107111654
