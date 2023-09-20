Finance Minister Inspects Preparations For AIIB Meetings In Sharm El-Sheikh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Maait, the Minister of Finance and Egypt's Governor at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), conducted a field tour to oversee the final preparations for hosting the AIIB meetings. The Ministry aims to ensure the success of the event and showcase Egypt's distinguished status. The event is expected to create an international platform that offers innovative financing solutions that suit the development needs of developing and African countries. This is in line with the AIIB's interest in partnering with the private sector and providing financing facilities that attract private investments in infrastructure in its broad and integrated sense.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance, Maait, accompanied by Ahmed Kjouk, the Deputy Minister for Financial Policies, visited the venue of the AIIB Board of Directors meeting in the New Administrative Capital. They also visited the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Center, where the annual meetings will take place on 25 and 26 September, in their eighth edition.
The statement said that Maait and Kjouk reviewed the logistical efforts to host the global event and met with Khaled Fouda, the Governor of South Sinai, who confirmed Sharm El-Sheikh's readiness for the event.
The Minister of Finance also held a meeting at Cairo International Airport with Al-Shahat Ghatouri, the Head of the Customs Authority, and Maged Moussa, the Head of the Central Administration of Cairo Airport Customs. They discussed the preparations to facilitate the procedures for the guests of Egypt who will participate in the global event. Maait instructed them to simplify the customs procedures and assist the international media representatives who will cover the AIIB annual meetings and highlight the investment and development opportunities in Egypt, as well as its role as a regional and global hub for production and export.
