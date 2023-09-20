ADG PIB Presides Over IMPCC Meeting In Jammu

Chaudhry said this while chairing a meeting of the Inter-Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) organised by Press Information Bureau, Jammu.

In his address, Rajinder Chaudhry said, better media integration and synergy among the units is significant in achieving the better media coverage. Sh. Chaudhry emphasized, the publicity should not be seen as an event based activity but has to be a sustained ongoing process and the ideas must be shared, to be converted into concrete stories in collaboration with media units.

Chaudhary further emphasised that the activities of the Media Units and Central Government Departments must be shared well in advance so that a good coverage is given to the events through proper planning using the best available resources. He also stressed that the Central Government Departments can use their exhibits during the Multimedia Exhibitions organized by Central Bureau of Communication for their promotion and for informing people about the programs and policies of their respective departments.

Chaudhry also said, the amplification of the events through respective social media handles is important as social media is emerging as the most powerful medium for effective communication and for promotion of the government initiatives, policies and programs.

Chaudhry also asked the participating departments to utilize social media platforms for quick, fast and accurate delivery of the information and achievements in a professional manner.

Chaudhary appreciated the efforts of the media units of MIB based in J&K and J&K DIPR for giving best coverage to G20, PM Vishwakarma, Meri Maati Mera Desh and other events of national importance.

Deputy Director, Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Ms. Ayushi Puri provided an overview about main activities of CBC in J&K. She emphasized, the cooperation is inevitable between the departments in giving meaningful information so as to develop good developmental stories.

Assistant Director, Doordarshan, Jammu, Vivek Pathak provided the details of the activities of DD News in Jammu Division and Media & Communication Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin provided an overview of the activities of PIB in Jammu Region.

The meeting was attended by representatives of varimedia units, defence and different departments of Government of India based in Jammu.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now