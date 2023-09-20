Al Ketbi Inaugurates Mediclinic Creek Harbour Clinic

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 September 2023:

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi inaugurated Mediclinic's new multispecialty clinic located in the heart of the vibrant and iconic Dubai Creek Harbour.



The clinic known as 'Mediclinic Creek Harbour', is an advanced, modern clinic that provides a comprehensive range of healthcare services for both adults and children in a patient-centric environment. It is staffed by a team of highly skilled and experienced medical professionals, all committed to delivering exceptional service to its patients.





Al Ketbi stated that the private healthcare sector in Dubai plays a vital role in developing the healthcare system, improving the level of medical services, and achieving strategic goals aimed at sustaining health and enhancing Dubai's healthcare sector.

He highlighted that the private healthcare sector has seen continuadvancements, not only in the number of healthcare facilities but also in the quality of specialised services and the utilisation of the latest technologies, as well as smart healthcare solutions. He discussed the vital role of outpatient clinical facilities in ensuring community health and wellbeing and toured the centre with senior healthcare officials.



David Eglington, Mediclinic City Hospital Director, said: 'Mediclinic Middle East is committed to serving the healthcare needs of all Dubai's local communities, and we are delighted to open Mediclinic Creek Harbour today. Patients can expect the same high level of expert medical care and overall experience that they would receive at any Mediclinic hospital or clinic across the UAE. Patients also have direct access to services at Mediclinic City Hospital, and the clinic can facilitate any referrals for emergencies, subspecialties, or hospital admissions that require an overnight stay. We look forward to welcoming our first patients.”



The key features of Mediclinic Creek Harbour clinic include:

Comprehensive medical services: wide range of medical services including primary care, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, orthopaedics, dentistry, physiotherapy and more. This diverse array of specialities allows patients to address all their healthcare needs under one roof.

Personalised care: a patient centric approach which aims to address every patient's individual needs.

Advanced diagnostics: The clinic is equipped with cutting edge diagnostic equipment, including the latest imaging and laboratory technology, enabling accurate and fast diagnosis for effective treatment plans. Patients will also have direct access to Mediclinic City Hospital, should any further investigation, diagnosis and follow-up be required.





Multilingual staff and modern facilities: In recognition of Dubai's multicultural environment, the clinic offers a diverse team of multilingual healthcare professional who are fluent in Arabic, English and other languages to ensure seamless communication.

The clinic is designed with spaciwaiting areas, modern treatment rooms and amenities, as well as a children's play area.



