Ukraine Interested In Expanding Access To Baltic Ports PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in expanding access to the Baltic ports, namely through the Rail Baltica project.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Shmyhal, the parties discussed the development of logistics.
“Ukraine is interested in expanding access to the Baltic ports, namely through the Rail Baltica project,” Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.
Additionally, Shmyhal and Siliņa considered the topical issues of cooperation, Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations, and the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor.
“Latvia has always been at the forefront in these matters and will continue to support our state. I thanked for its readiness to implement certain points of the President of Ukraine's Peace Formula, in particular regarding the establishment of a special international tribunal,” Shmyhal stressed.
In his words, the Ukrainian side appreciates Latvia's assistance during the heating season and in restoration efforts in the Chernihiv region.
“We look forward to further involvement of Latvian business in reconstruction projects on the basis of public-private partnership,” Shmyhal added.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram
