Expo 2023 Doha Expected To See Largest Participation Ever

Doha, Qatar: The International Horticultural Exhibition Expo 2023 Doha is expected to witness the largest participation in the history of the expo, said a top official.

“A large number of countries especially those which are facing challenges of desertification, lack of water and soil for agricultural purposes are participating in the expo,” said Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohammed Al Khouri.



Speaking to The Peninsula Al Khouri said:“We want to make the expo not just an event for carrying activities, but we will host a number of researches and studies to serve the region.”

He said there is great coordination and cooperation with reputed universities and private companies to develop a model of sustainable agriculture system and combating desertification, especially for countries with desert climates.

“We communicated with some universities who will launch their research with the opening of the expo,” said Al Khouri.

He said that a report based on the results will be submitted to the organizers of the expo to share the research with those countries in need of increasing greeneries to fight desertification.

“With the beginning of the countdown, the work intensified to make the final touches at the sites of Expo 2023 Doha which will open on October 2,” said Al Khouri. He said that the activities of the expo will grow over time because it will last for six months.

“The foof the activities will be also on schools. We are preparing a schedule of visits from schools in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education,” said Al Khouri.

He said that by hosting the expo, the organisers aim to send a strong message about how community members can contribute to preserving the environment by saving natural resources.

He said that one of the major targets of the expo is to educate people about sustainability and engage them in addressing climate change.

Speaking about the volunteers for the expo, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha said:“Now we are interviewing with volunteers. We need about 2,500 volunteers from different nationalities. Once the interview is over, their training will begin.”

He said that the expo is very huge, spanning 1.7 million square meters, and would require multiple visits to cover the whole area.

“I do not think anyone can visit the entire area of the expo in a day. It may need more than 10 visits for a person who wants to benefit from the expo,” said Al Khouri.

He said that every pavilion of the expo has a story and displays very interesting things sharing experiences of their countries.

Speaking about the event and activities of the expo, he said:“We are preparing the agenda of the activities which will be announced at least one week before the beginning of the expo.”

Expo 2023 Doha is scheduled to commence on October 2, 2023, and will run for an impressive 179 days of celebrations, concluding on March 28, 2024.

The event aims to attract over 3 million visitors, offering attendees the opportunity to explore exquisitely landscaped gardens and experience cultures from around the world.

As a collaboration between the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE) and the International Association for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Expo Doha 2023 will attract visitors locally and internationally, pavilions from over 80 countries, NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), and representatives.