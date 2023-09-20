Emirates Adds More Flights To Riyadh For National Day

Dubai : Emirates has deployed 3 additional flights to Riyadh to support the influx of travelers to and from the Kingdom over the National Day weekend.

Conveniently scheduled so travelers can make the most of the celebrations, the additional flights will depart Dubai International Airport on Sept. 20, 21 and 24. All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft and will run in parallel to Emirates' existing schedule to the Kingdom.

Connecting travelers from the Kingdom to more than 140 destinations on its vast global network via its hub in Dubai, Emirates offers onward connectivity to North America, Southern Africa and Europe. Renowned for providing a full service offering onboard, the airline offers passengers regional gourmet meals and more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment, including over 135 hours of Shahid Original content, exclusively on ice.

Emirates has been serving Saudi Arabia since 1989, flying to four gateways, Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam, with 67 flights a week. The airline's ongoing commitment to the Kingdom was reinforced by its role as the main sponsor of the King Salman Cup 2023 earlier this summer, celebrating its passion for football with the fanbase of the 16 top-tier regional clubs from across the Arab World.

-B