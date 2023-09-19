New Oil Well Drilled At Zubair

In Iraq's Zubair oil field, technical and engineering teams from the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) have successfully completed the drilling of a new oil well, Zubair/563, reaching a depth of 3538 meters.

This achievement is part of a contract signed with the Italian company ENI to drill 37 oil wells in the Zubair oil field in Basra, in collaboration with oilfield services company Schlumberger . Zubair/563 marks the twenty-third well drilled under this project, using the powerful IDC 38 drilling rig with a 1500 horsepower capacity.

The drilling rig, IDC 38, will be relocated to another site within the same field to commence drilling the Zubair/608 oil well. The company has allocated IDC 37 and IDC 38 drilling rigs for the execution of this project, both of which are modern drilling equipment owned by the company.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)