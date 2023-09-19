Guardian Capital Announces Revised September 2023 Distributions For Certain Guardian Capital Etfs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP today announced a revision to the September 2023 cash distributions in respect of the ETF series of Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund (TSX: GCTB) and Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund (TSX: GUTB.U). The press release issued on September 15, 2023 reported a distribution of CAD$0.1974 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund and US$0.2019 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund. The distributions have been revised to CAD$0.205 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short Canadian T-Bill Fund and US$0.2146 per ETF unit for Guardian Ultra-Short U.S. T-Bill Fund. The ex-dividend date, record date and payment date for the distributions remains unchanged.
About Guardian Capital LP
Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962.
