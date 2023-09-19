Litime Has Released The Newest 48V 60A Lifepo4 Battery, Specially For Golf Carts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LiTime , a leading brand in LiFePO4 lithium battery technology, presents the game-changing LiFePO4 lithium battery designed specifically for golf carts and other low-speed power vehicles. With its impressive 3072Wh energy capacity and lightweight design, this battery revolutionizes the way golfers power.
Drawing inspiration from valuable feedback from countless golf cart enthusiasts, LiTime's team of experienced researchers and developers employed state-of-the-art technology and superior materials to create this remarkable battery.
【Lightweight and Seamless Integration】
The LiTime 48V 60AH Golf Cart LiFePO4 Lithium Battery offers a solution for those seeking to bid farewell to the burdensome nature of heavy lead-acid batteries. It boasts a significantly reduced weight, effortlessly shedding over 200 lbs from the cart. This reduction not only lightens the load but also unlocks a newfound level of maneuverability and enhanced speed, enabling users to navigate the course with exceptional agility. Moreover, the battery ensures a hassle-free experience as it seamlessly fits into the cart, allowing for easy installation without the need for intricate wiring requirements.
【A Powerful and Durable Energy Storage Solution】
The LiTime Golf Cart LiFePO4 lithium Battery is designed to deliver exceptional power and durability. With over 4000 deep cycles, this battery ensures long-lasting performance, making it good choice for frequent golf cart use. Its low self-discharge rate further extends its usability, allowing golfers to rely on the LiTime battery round after round, without worrying about sudden power drainage. The premium LiFePO4 cells guarantee superior quality and durability, ensuring that the LiTime battery stands the test of time.
【Hassle-Free Installation】
Installing the LiTime Golf Cart LiFePO4 lithium Battery is a breeze. With no complex wiring requirements, the battery seamlessly fits into the cart, minimizing installation time and effort. Golf cart owners can easily swap out their existing lead-acid batteries with the LiTime battery, instantly upgrading their energy storage solution and enjoying the benefits it offers.
【100% BMS Protection】
The LiTime Golf Cart LiFePO4 lithium Battery prides itself on prioritizing customers' safety and peace of mind. It is equipped with a meticulfive-point protection protocol, offering comprehensive defense against common battery issues such as overcharging, over-discharging, over-currents, overheating, and short circuits. No aspect has been overlooked in ensuring optimal performance, durability, and safety for golf cart owners.
【More Than Golf Cart】
The LiTime 48V 60Ah LiFePO4 lithium battery offers a versatile solution for variapplications, not only golf carts, but also electric vehicles, recreational vehicles, boathouses, trolling motors, home backup power supplies, and more. Unlike traditional lead-acid batteries, the LiFePO4 battery features a flat voltage curve that prevents rapid voltage drops during operation. This characteristic addresses a common issue seen in lead-acid batteries where motor functionality is compromised due to low voltage levels. With the LiFePO4 battery, users can maximize their power consumption and ensure efficient performance until the very end.
【Price & Availability】
With a $400 off new arrival, the price of this battery is $999.99. Additionally, new users can receive an extra 5% discount from LiTime official website.
About LiTime
LiTime, previously named Ampere Time, is an esteemed energy technology company that boasts over 14 years of experience. They specialize in delivering state-of-the-art power solutions for both industrial and residential applications.
LiTime has established itself as a trailblazer in energy innovation and is committed to developing cleaner and more sustainable energy products that have the potential to transform the electrical grid. Their folies in providing energy-efficient, reliable, and innovative solutions, positioning them as leaders in the energy technology industry.
Learn more about lithium battery through LiTime's blogs .
