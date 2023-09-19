Denmark Envoy Highlights Strong Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 19 (Petra) -- Danish Ambassador Christopher Vivek emphasized the strong ties between Jordan and Denmark across multiple fields, supported by close relationship between the two royal families.
He told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Tuesday that his country is collaborating with variinternational organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the European Union, as well as local and international non-governmental organizations, to address humanitarian requirements and advance social and economic progress in Jordan.
This includes improving the living conditions of host communities and Syrian refugees, providing economic opportunities, reducing vulnerabilities, building resilience among vulnerable populations, and strengthening the capacities of civil society organizations.
Denmark actively supports Jordan and the region with development and humanitarian aid worth over $100 million annually, having provided about $40 million since 2017, he added.
The aid was to support Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan through multi-year humanitarian and development programs, investing in protection, health, and livelihoods with the help of Jordanian institutions and NGOs.
Vivek stated that Jordan receives significant benefits from Denmark's support for regional initiatives like the World Bank's Global Concessional Financing Facility, highlighting his country's partnership with the Jordanian Health Fund, which received $15.5 million in support and is expected to receive another significant contribution in the upcoming year.
Denmark, he said, runs a program to support and protect the livelihoods of refugees and host populations in Jordan and Lebanon. The program is funded by Denmark, Switzerland, Ireland, the European Union, Austria, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic, and consists of a 50 million euro budget for the next four years.
The envoy emphasized the significance of the Danish-Arab Partnership Program, which aims to improve youth employment and empowerment, as well as uphold equal rights and free media.
On Denmark's stance on the Palestinian issue and the peace process, he underscored that his country supports a two-state solution and values the key role that Jordan plays in this context.
He emphasized the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees' essential role in serving Palestinian refugees and noted Denmark's continued support to the Agency in light of its financial woes.
