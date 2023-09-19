The Joint Chiropractic Is Named The Official Chiropractor Of Fresno State Athletics

"We are honored to be aligned with Fresno State Athletics, which is a source of pride for California's Central Valley," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "Chiropractic care can be a vital component in the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of sports injuries. The Joint Chiropractic is pleased to be named the Official Chiropractor of Fresno State Athletics in sponsorship of the student-athletes that serve and lead in the Central Valley, the state and beyond."

"The business community in the Valley is loyal to the Bulldogs, and to welcome the Valley-based team with The Joint Chiropractic to the roster is a big win for Fresno State Athletics," said Zachary Fraser, general manager of Bulldog Sports Properties/LEARFIELD, the exclusive multimedia rights partner of the Bulldogs. "We are excited to create connections between our fans and The Joint Chiropractic."

There are three The Joint locations in the greater Fresno metropolitan area including Fresno, Clovis and Visalia. Two more locations are coming soon in Merced and West Fresno. For more information, visit thejoint.com/fresno .

The Joint Chiropractic is the official chiropractic partner of more than 10 athletic programs from coast to coast. For more information about chiropractic for sports and fitness, or to learn more about our partnerships, visit thejoint.com/sports-and-fitness . Watch our patient testimonial

to discover the benefits of chiropractic care for everyday athletes.

About Fresno State Athletics

With 109 years of excellence already, Fresno State starts its second century on the cusp of new beginnings and opportunities. Today, Fresno State is leading the way in Central California through innovation and by inspiring our students to think on higher levels and pursue their dreams.

Fresno State's mission is to boldly educate and empower students for success. Home to the Fresno State Bulldogs, University officials recently announced the 'Elevate' campaign, a transformational, multi-year vision for the modernization of Fresno State's athletic facilities, including Valley Children's Stadium and other venues. The aspirational master plan provides a roadmap to help position Fresno State athletics for sustained success while the Bulldogs continue to compete and win at a national level.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 12 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit

. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit

.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.