Population In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Warned By Loudspeakers - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The population
in Azerbaijan's Khankendi is being warned through loudspeakers
about the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' anti-terrorist activities in
Karabakh, Trend reports via the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"Considering the deployment of firepower by Armenia's armed
forces formations near residential areas, we urge the civilian
population to stay away from military facilities and not support
the formations of Armenia's armed forces. Related information was
sent to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan via
a mobile SMS service. At the same time, the population is warned
through loudspeakers, and information leaflets are distributed,"
the ministry said.
The protection and security of administrative, social,
educational, medical, religious, and other facilities will be
organized in line with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the norms of international humanitarian law.
Women, children, and elderly people, as well as people with
disabilities and the sick, will be rendered necessary medical aid
and other assistance. They will be provided with drinking water and
food.
"Humanitarian corridors and reception stations have been created
on the Lachin road and in other directions to ensure the evacuation
of the population from the danger zone," the ministry added.
