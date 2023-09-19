Population In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Warned By Loudspeakers - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

"Considering the deployment of firepower by Armenia's armed forces formations near residential areas, we urge the civilian population to stay away from military facilities and not support the formations of Armenia's armed forces. Related information was sent to Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan via a mobile SMS service. At the same time, the population is warned through loudspeakers, and information leaflets are distributed," the ministry said.

The protection and security of administrative, social, educational, medical, religious, and other facilities will be organized in line with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms of international humanitarian law.

Women, children, and elderly people, as well as people with disabilities and the sick, will be rendered necessary medical aid and other assistance. They will be provided with drinking water and food.

"Humanitarian corridors and reception stations have been created on the Lachin road and in other directions to ensure the evacuation of the population from the danger zone," the ministry added.