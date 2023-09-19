Sports Department's Water Sports Activities Begin In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR – The Department of Youth Services & Sports kick started its Inter-School District Level selection trials in swimming for boys of different age groups on Monday at Nehru Park here.
The event was inaugurated by Joint Director Kashmir YSS Waseem Raja.
Hundreds of youths from different government and private schools of Srinagar participated in the trials on day one. The trials will continue till September 20 at Nehru Park.
ADVERTISEMENT
A contingent of girl students will also participate in the trials on the concluding day of the camp.
JD Kashmir Waseem Raja while sharing his good wishes with the participants assured that the Department would put in all the possible efforts to involve maximum number of youngsters in variactivities of water sports in coming days. Read Also No Content Available
Raja appreciated In-Charge Water Sports Excellence Centre Nehru Park, Bilquees Mir, and her team for being a helping hand in organising the camp. JD YSS and other officers paid a visit to different sections of Water Sports Excellence Centre and expressed happiness over the establishment of such a great and state of the art facility.
District Youth Services & Sports Officer Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone, and other senior officers of the department were also accompanying the chief guest on this occasion.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19092023000215011059ID1107098893
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.