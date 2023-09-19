Sports Department's Water Sports Activities Begin In Srinagar

The event was inaugurated by Joint Director Kashmir YSS Waseem Raja.

Hundreds of youths from different government and private schools of Srinagar participated in the trials on day one. The trials will continue till September 20 at Nehru Park.

A contingent of girl students will also participate in the trials on the concluding day of the camp.

JD Kashmir Waseem Raja while sharing his good wishes with the participants assured that the Department would put in all the possible efforts to involve maximum number of youngsters in variactivities of water sports in coming days.

Raja appreciated In-Charge Water Sports Excellence Centre Nehru Park, Bilquees Mir, and her team for being a helping hand in organising the camp. JD YSS and other officers paid a visit to different sections of Water Sports Excellence Centre and expressed happiness over the establishment of such a great and state of the art facility.

District Youth Services & Sports Officer Srinagar Ghulam Hassan Lone, and other senior officers of the department were also accompanying the chief guest on this occasion.

