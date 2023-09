Prince Holding Group Clinches Best In Cambodia At 15Th Global CSR & ESG Summit

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors, etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods following the vision: 'Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia'.

Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.

The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internship and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 260 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.

Prince Holding Group