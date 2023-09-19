Turkish Armored Logistics Vehicle 'Derman' Makes Int'l Debut In UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) armored logistics support vehicle
DERMAN 8X8, currently in the military's inventory, was displayed
abroad for the first time during the Defence and Security Equipment
International (DSEI) 2023, an official from the company noted
Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Daily
Sabah.
Koluman Otomotiv Industry Inc., which produces logistics support
vehicles within the Turkish defense industry, showcased the DERMAN
8X8 vehicle at DSEI 2023, one of the world's leading defense
industry gatherings held in London.
Zafer Özcan, military projects vice general manager at Koluman
Otomotiv, said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that such
exhibitions can sometimes be a turning point in a company's
history.
Özcan recalled that the company had signed onto the 8X8 Wheeled
Container Carrier Vehicle (DROPS) Project with the Presidency of
Defense Industries (SSB) for DERMAN and stated that the Koluman
Otomotiv had delivered the first seven vehicles of the 70-vehicle
project.
He emphasized that the goal was to first enter the inventory of
the TSK and then expand into international markets, saying: "We are
happy to have achieved this. The Turkish army is one of NATO's
important forces. Therefore, when you go abroad, one of our biggest
references becomes the vehicles delivered to the armed forces."
Özcan mentioned that the company has been involved in the
defense industry for years and has started positioning itself in
the logistics support vehicle segment, especially since 2017.
Elaborating on the aim to develop a vehicle design with high
terrain capability, capable of carrying heavy loads, and ideally
able to provide services to multiple support vehicles on a common
platform, Özcan noted that DERMAN was the result of this
development process.
The company also signed a contract with the SSB for armored fuel
tankers, named AKTAN, he explained.
With this exhibition, they are embarking on a new journey, and
DERMAN's infrastructure, especially its integrated logistics
support, its ability to provide the end-user with uninterrupted and
full support, and its extensive use of spare parts make it even
stronger in international markets.
Özcan said that they would be in Germany one month after the
United Kingdom, participating as an Original Equipment Manufacturer
(OEM) in an event organized by Daimler.
Highlighting that the plan is to ship all the vehicles of the
70-vehicle DROPS Project in the first quarter of 2024, Özcan noted
that one of the biggest goals will be to produce the first
prototypes of the armored AKTAN Project.
Regarding DERMAN's export route, Özcan said: "In terms of
exports, we have positioned ourselves particularly in the Eastern
European market. In recent times, due to certain conflicting
situations in neighboring countries, there has been a significant
increase in interest in such vehicles."
"We also have conducted variprototype activities with
Roketsan for DERMAN. In one of our projects, we have developed a
vehicle with a carrying capacity of over 50 tons. We expect to
deliver it soon," he explained.