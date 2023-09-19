Turkish Forces 'Neutralize' 6 PKK/YPG Terrorists In Northern Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish security forces“neutralized” six PKK/YPG terrorists in
northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The terrorists were targeted after they were found to be
preparing an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield region, the
ministry said on X.
It said they will continue to“intervene against PKK/YPG
terrorists whose only aim is to shed blood in the region.”
Turkish authorities use the term“neutralized” to imply the
terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
PKK/YPG terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish
border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both locals and
nearby settlements in Türkiye.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror
operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the
formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement
of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and
Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, theand EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people,
including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian
offshoot.
MENAFN19092023000195011045ID1107095991
