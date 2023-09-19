Deputy Kuwait Fm Lauds 1St Gcc-Association Of Caribbean States Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah lauded late Monday the first meeting of the GCC-Association of Caribbean States (ACS), expressing desire to expand cooperation between the two sides.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that Sheikh Jarrah also reflected at the meeting, held of the sideline of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York, Kuwait's keenness to see the two sides coordinate on issues of mutual interest.
The GCC Secretariat and the ACS had signed during the meeting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as well as approving a joint action plan between the two sides. (end)
