Pm Heads Qatar's Delegation At Gcc-Us Ministerial Meeting

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired yesterday the delegation of the State of Qatar at the ministerial meeting of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) with the United States of America, with the participation of Their Highnesses and Excellencies the foreign ministers of the GCC countries andSecretary of State H E Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the GCC countries and the United States as well as the latest regional and international developments, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, and Yemen.