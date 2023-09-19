Deputy Kuwait Fm Refutes Iraq's Ahistorical Stance On Khor Abdullah Issue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- Deputy Kuwait Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed late Monday Kuwait's firm stance on the Khor Abdullah agreement with Iraq, saying that the latter party's federal court took unnecessary decision based on ahistorical claims.
According to a Foreign Ministry statement, Sheikh Jarrah reflected Kuwait's stance on the matter during his participation in the GCC-UK meeting held on the sideline of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.
The meeting discussed a variety of issues including cooperation and strategic partnership between the GCC and the UK. (end)
