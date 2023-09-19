It's a long game, something the world should keep in mind as the two-year-old pact faces multiple political complications in the U.S. Congress.

Dubbed by a Democratic congressman“the most important security alliance America has forged in decades ,” AUactually arose from an Australian idea to bring the three countries' defense industries closer together.

The partnership is set up into two pillars .

Pillar 1 deals with the transfer of nuclear submarine technology among the partners, with an eye on developing and producing a fleet of nuclear-powered“AUsubmarines” for use by both the British Royal Navy and the Royal Australian Navy.

Details are still to come about AUPillar 2 and its foareas: other advanced (but non-nuclear) defense technologies such as hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.