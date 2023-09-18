“Hello, Beijing” Photography Exhibition In Qatar Showcases Beauty Of Beijing

Themed“Capital, Ancient Charm, New Look, Humanity, and Ecology,” the exhibition features 79 photography works that highlight the natural beauty, historical charm, and cultural significance of Beijing.

Photos of world cultural heritage sites, such as the Great Wall, the Forbidden City, and the Temple of Heaven, as well as, iconic Olympic venues like the Bird's Nest and the Water Cube, and beloved giant pandas, are all on display at the exhibition.

Abdulaziz Al Anzy, a Qatari civil engineer, who brought his families to the exhibition, said that, seeing these photos rekindled many of the good memories in Beijing.

“I love Beijing, particularly love the city in winter, as it's the first place where I've ever seen snow,” he said cordially.

“I hope there will be more events like this in the future, to bridge both countries through tradition, culture and art. China is truly beautiful, and the Chinese people are very friendly ... I often tell my family and friends that, they must visit China to experience it for themselves,” Anzy added.

The exhibition, jointly organised by the Beijing municipal government and the Chinese Embassy in Qatar, runs until Sept 29.– NNN-QNA