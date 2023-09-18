Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Monday Until 00:00 Gmt

NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah briefsSecretary of State and GCC foreign ministers on controversial verdict by Iraqi court.

NEW YORK -- World leaders adopt a political declaration, affirming that elimination poverty is "the greatest international challenge." 3109763 DOHA - Five Americans detainees, freed in Iran, arrive in Doha en route to homeland under a prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran.

WASHINGTON -- AF-35 fighter jet crashes near Charleston, South Carolina, and pilot manages to eject safely.

BRUSSELS -- The European Union stresses the need of funding for UN aid agencies, including UNRWA. (end) gb