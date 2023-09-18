Briefing Of Kuna Main News For Monday Until 00:00 Gmt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The fifth planeload of relief aid for the hurricane-struck Libya leaves Kuwait, carrying 10 tons of medical and food supplies.
NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah briefsSecretary of State and GCC foreign ministers on controversial verdict by Iraqi court.
NEW YORK -- World leaders adopt a political declaration, affirming that elimination poverty is "the greatest international challenge." 3109763 DOHA - Five Americans detainees, freed in Iran, arrive in Doha en route to homeland under a prisoner swap deal between Washington and Tehran.
WASHINGTON -- AF-35 fighter jet crashes near Charleston, South Carolina, and pilot manages to eject safely.
BRUSSELS -- The European Union stresses the need of funding for UN aid agencies, including UNRWA. (end) gb
MENAFN18092023000071011013ID1107094244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.