Traffic Accident Kills 1, Injures 4 In Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Representative Image.

At least one person was killed, and four others were injured in a traffic accident in the Shaghnan district of Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, according to provincial officials.

Muhizuddin Ahmadi, the head of the information and culture for Badakhshan province, said on Monday that the incident occurred in the Shaghnan district of Badakhshan province.

The incident occurred due to diverting a passenger, Tunis, from the road.

According to the statement, one person, reportedly the vehicle's driver, died, and four others were injured due to the incident.

The official added that the injured individuals were taken to a provincial hospital in Badakhshan for medical treatment while reporting that the health condition of the injured was critical.

In two incidents in the province earlier on Sunday, one person drowned due to a motorcade veering towards the river.

Additionally, four young girls tragically drowned while attempting to cross a bridge when they fell into the water.

The increase in traffic incidents can be attributed to several factors, including deteriorating road conditions, congested highways, a disregard for traffic rules and regulations, reckless high-speed driving, and the prevalence of aged vehicles.