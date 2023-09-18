Cinephiles Descend On Swiss Town For Fffh

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “The positive momentum of 2022 continued,” said an FFFH press release on Sunday evening. In addition to the films, audiences enjoyed“special moments with the artists” at the discussion podiums at the end of the screenings.
Film-lovers were able to catch up with familiar faces in Biel/Bienne, canton Bern, such as Jeanne Herry, Jean-Pierre Améris and Jean-Pierre Darroussin, as well as meeting French talents such as Philippe Lefebvre, Stéphanie Di Giusto, Frédéric Tellier, Benjamin Lavernhe and Delphine Deloget for the first time.
+ Swiss cinema sector aims to boost international visibility
According to the organisers, the audience showed a keen interest in films with strong themes as well as comedies.Bilingual
In the interests of bilingualism, most of the films were subtitled, and the discussion podiums were simultaneously translated into German.
+ Understanding the daily challenges of multilingualism
Audiences were treated to numerpremieres, including one international and 13 Swiss.Among the variprizes, on Saturday the jury awarded the Bonhôte Discovery Prize to Mélanie Laleu for her short film Binaud & Claude, with a special mention for La cour des grands by Claire Barrault.
