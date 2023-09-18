Cinephiles Descend On Swiss Town For Fffh

Film-lovers were able to catch up with familiar faces in Biel/Bienne, canton Bern, such as Jeanne Herry, Jean-Pierre Améris and Jean-Pierre Darroussin, as well as meeting French talents such as Philippe Lefebvre, Stéphanie Di Giusto, Frédéric Tellier, Benjamin Lavernhe and Delphine Deloget for the first time.

According to the organisers, the audience showed a keen interest in films with strong themes as well as comedies.

In the interests of bilingualism, most of the films were subtitled, and the discussion podiums were simultaneously translated into German.

Audiences were treated to numerpremieres, including one international and 13 Swiss.