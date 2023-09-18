Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye Sign Agreement On Logistics Center Construction

The corresponding agreement was signed following a meeting between the Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan, Nuradil Bayasov, and the President of Altinok Consulting Engineering Company, Enver Altinok, in Istanbul.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Turkish company were briefed on the investment opportunities available in Kyrgyzstan.

The sides also touched upon Kyrgyzstan's potential for exports to the EU markets under preferential sta(GSP and GSP+), as well as to the UK with reduced or zero tariffs and under simplified conditions within the framework of the Developing Countries Trade Scheme (DCTS), as well as the potential of the Eurasian Customs Union.

The investment agency stressed that Kyrgyzstan's significance as a transit country along the Middle Corridor underscores the need for the development of logistics infrastructure.

Altinok Consulting Engineering Company is a consulting firm specializing in major infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 1967 and currently employs over 480 engineers.