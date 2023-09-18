Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye Sign Agreement On Logistics Center Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 18. The National
Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Turkish
Altinok Consulting Engineering Company agreed on the promotion of
projects in the logistics sector and the construction of a
logistics center in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.
The corresponding agreement was signed following a meeting
between the Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency under
the President of Kyrgyzstan, Nuradil Bayasov, and the President of
Altinok Consulting Engineering Company, Enver Altinok, in
Istanbul.
During the meeting, the representatives of the Turkish company
were briefed on the investment opportunities available in
Kyrgyzstan.
The sides also touched upon Kyrgyzstan's potential for exports
to the EU markets under preferential sta(GSP and GSP+), as well
as to the UK with reduced or zero tariffs and under simplified
conditions within the framework of the Developing Countries Trade
Scheme (DCTS), as well as the potential of the Eurasian Customs
Union.
The investment agency stressed that Kyrgyzstan's significance as
a transit country along the Middle Corridor underscores the need
for the development of logistics infrastructure.
Altinok Consulting Engineering Company is a consulting firm
specializing in major infrastructure projects. The company was
founded in 1967 and currently employs over 480 engineers.
