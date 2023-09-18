Media: South Korea prohibits having dogs for food

(MENAFN) South Korean legislators are preparing to present legislation meant to banning the sale as well as ingesting of dog meat, a debatable centuries-old tradition which is neither openly prohibited or legitimate at the moment.



Based on press statements, the act was planned by the foremost antagonism Democratic Party on Thursday and directly drew backing from the governing People Power Party, which would carry sufficient votes to pass the bill.



“About 10 million South Korean households raise pets. Now is the time to put an end to dog eating,” the head of the governing party’s policy committee, Park Dae-chul, stated, as cited by a news agency.



Park, who is also the party’s chief politician, utilized the notion ‘Kim Keon-hee’s bill’, denoting to the first lady, who has been demonstrating to end the nation`s rehearsal of eating dog meat. The branding, nevertheless, caused disapproval even from associated party affiliates, who blamed Park of fawning over the leader.



