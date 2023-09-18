India's Asia Cup 2023 Winning Moment: The Man Who Lifted The Trophy On Podium Revealed

This important figure goes by the name of Raghu Raghavendra, known as a 'throw-down specialist.' His role involves delivering throw-downs to the Indian batters duringpractice sessions, using a slinger. Raghu Raghavendra is just one of the three reported throw-down specialists employed by India. Captain Virat Kohli had previously acknowledged their vital contribution to the team's success, emphasizing their significant role in honing the players' skills.

Raghavendra, hailing from the National Cricket Academy, was India's first-ever designated throw-down specialist. He has played a similar role in assisting cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. Following India's remarkable performance against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, captain Rohit Sharma lauded the exceptional display by the fast bowlers, underscoring the invaluable variety they bring to the team. Pacer Mohammed Siraj, in particular, played a pivotal role with his outstanding spell of 6 for 21, setting the stage for India's resounding 10-wicket victory.

