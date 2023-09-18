Türkiye: Firefighting Helicopter Crash, Three Missing

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Three people are missing, and one person has been rescued after a firefighting helicopter crashed while tackling a forest fire in the western Turkish port city of Izmir, local media reported on Sunday.
Citing a statement from Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli, the NTV broadcaster said the helicopter crashed in the Menderes district at 11.53 p.m. local time (2053 GMT) on Saturday.
Yumakli said that the helicopter smashed into the Tahtali Dam, from which it was taking water.
The NTV said one pilot with Kyrgyz nationality had been rescued after the crash, but the search and rescue operation was looking for two other pilots and one engineer on board.
Three helicopters with night vision were on duty to battle the fire, it added.
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that two AS-532 type helicopters of the Land Forces Command had joined in the fire-extinguishing efforts in Menderes. It was not immediately clear whether the crashed helicopter was one of them.
