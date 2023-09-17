Unesco Adds Palestinian Site To World Heritage List

In a press statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said,“Tell es-Sultan, located in Jericho, in the West Bank, was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List.”

“The decision to add the historical site took place during the 45th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting, held in Saudi Arabia,” the ministry added.

“Such an important decision affirmed the unique universal value of the site and of Palestine in general, and reveals the historical, aesthetic, ethnological, and anthropological origins of the Palestinian people,” the ministry added.

Tell es-Sultan is located in the Jordan Valley, near Jericho city. The property is an oval-shaped tell, or mound, that contains the prehistorical deposits of human activity.

Jericho, known as the“City of the Moon,” is a significant Neolithic site. It houses the palace of Caliph Hisham bin Abdul Malik, which revealed a massive mosaic panel, measuring 824 square metres.– NNN-WAFA