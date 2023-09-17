Russian Forces Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region: 1 Killed, 1 Injured

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on September 17, 2023, around 10 a.m., the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of Velyka Pysarivka community in Sumy region. A 47-year-old man was killed, a 40-year-old woman was injured as the enemy attacked the territory of their own household,” the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night and morning of September 17, the Russian forces shelled Sumy region - almost 30 explosions rang out.