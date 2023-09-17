Pakistani Envoy Calls On Fm Muttaqi, Several Issues Discussed

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said an exhaustive discussion was held on the issues regarding Torkham Gate, arbitrary arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the ban on transit goods of Afghan businessmen in Karachi.

The two sides emphasized taking measures to expeditiously resolve issues and to prevent the unpleasant occurrences in the future, the statement said.

The Torkham crossing was reopened to trucks and pedestrians on Friday after remaining closed for nine days following an exchange of fire between security forces of the two countries.

Thousands of travelers and hundreds of trucks loaded with perishable items like fruits and vegetables had been stranded due to the gate's closure.

Pakistan caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar recently said all illegal Afghans would be deported to their homeland in a bid to curb smuggling of goods and currency.

