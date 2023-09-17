Enemy Continues To Shell Communities In Donetsk Region Administration

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Volnovakha direction, Russians shelled Vuhledar 18 times - without casualties. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka in Maryinka community came under fire in the Donetsk direction. In the morning, Avdiivka was subjected to massive artillery shelling - there is damage on two streets," the report says.

It is noted that in the Horlivka direction, an industrial building and two private houses were damaged in Chasiv Yar community. The outskirts of Illinivka community also came under enemy fire.

In the Lysychansk direction, one civilian was injured in Zarichne, Lyman community.

As reported, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.