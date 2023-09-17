Russian Missiles Hit Kharkiv Second Time Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kharkiv for the second time within 24 hours. At least four powerful explosions rocked the city shortly after midnight.
That's according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
The first explosion went off almost simultaneously with the air raid alert.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, who also reported the shelling via Telegram.
"The invaders are attacking Kharkiv," he wrote, calling on citizens to remain in shelters. Read also: Shelling of Kharkiv : Occupiers fired six missiles
The head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk (callsign "Marseille") informed the public on Telegram that the strike came from Russia's Belgorod. According to tentative reports, the enemy used the S-300 air defense system. The threat of new missile attacks remains in place, Melnyk warned, adding that information about possible destruction and casualties is being verified.
A few minutes before the attack, the Air Force warned about the threat of a ballistic missile attack in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
As reported, on the morning of September 16, the Russian army hit Kharkiv with Iskander and S-300 missiles, as a result of which five people were injured.
