Minister Of Communications Seeks To Boost Electronics Industry In Egypt With Global Partners

Talaat held bilateral meetings with Ruan Chen, COO of Qualcomm, Daniel Colay, CTO and Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development for Silicon Labs, Charlie Kawas, President of Broadcom, and Maher Matta, President of Infineon Technologies. He also met with Tibor Fabri Estazlo, Vice President of Dell Engineering, and Fran Katsoudas, Executive Vice President for People and Policy Affairs at Cisco.

He discussed with them the plans of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to develop the outsourcing industry and attract international companies to establish centers in Egypt, especially in the field of electronics and semiconductor design. He also highlighted the activities of the Electronic Design Center in the Knowledge City in the New Administrative Capital and the training and entrepreneurship activities in the Digital Egypt Creativity Centers.

He urged them to visit Egypt for further discussions and to see closely the young Egyptian talents and their visions in related fields. He also reviewed the company's projects in Egypt and their plans, such as opening a customer experience center, expanding integrated electronic circuits design, and cooperating with training institutes affiliated with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the field of capacity building.

The company officials expressed their interest in enhancing cooperation and praised the Egyptian skills and competencies in the fields of communications and information technology. They also expressed their willingness to benefit from the investment incentives provided by the Egyptian government.

Moreover, Talaat held a meeting with David Bennett, Director of Operations at Tenstorrent, a company that designs and develops semiconductors for artificial intelligence solutions. He invited the company to establish a research and development center in Egypt and assured them of the availability of trained young cadres, an enabling business environment, and a strong infrastructure for communications and information technology.

He also met with Judy Shelton, CEO of the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), and a number of its members in an expanded meeting. He presented the“Egypt Manufactures Electronics” strategy, which aims to localize the electronics industry and develop its key areas, such as semiconductors, embedded systems, and electronics design. He also discussed the cooperation with the through its regional business unit in Egypt, and how to enhance it to support and develop the electronics industry in Egypt.

Shelton praised the Egyptian skills and competencies in the fields of semiconductors and electronics and said that Egypt has specialized young talent capable of working in global markets. She also expressed her interest in strengthening the partnership with Egypt.

The is a leading industrial organization that brings together leaders and experts in the fields of semiconductors, software, solutions, and electronic systems. It has more than 300 corporate members, including more than 120 government companies.