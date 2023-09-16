Azpromo, Itfc Discuss Partnership Prospects Regarding Eximbank

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. AZPROMO and
ITFC have discussed the prospects of partnership in creating
Eximbank (export-import) tools, Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Republic Export and Investment
Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the meeting was held with
representatives of the International Islamic Trade Finance
Corporation (ITFC) and Islamic Corporation for the Development of
Private Sector (ICD), which are part of the Islamic Development
Bank (IDB) group.
During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev, Head of AZPROMO, informed
about the Agency's activities, export and investment promotion
mechanisms, including the expected National Export Strategy,
diversification of export geography, logistics subsidization and
other expected promotion mechanisms.
In turn, Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC Director General and Acting
Director General of ICD, emphasized that they are interested in
cooperation with AZPROMO within the framework of public-private
partnership and informed about trade promotion programs prepared by
ITFC for different countries and regions. It was reported that
providing potential support to AZPROMO for the future coordination
work on the establishment of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)
network for Azerbaijan and Central Asian region within the
framework of the main program ("TCCA+") implemented by ITFC for
trade facilitation among OIC member countries can make an important
contribution to the effective implementation of the program.
Earlier, the establishment of Eximbank (Export-Import) tools in
Azerbaijan was discussed between the head of AZPROMO Yusif
Abdullayev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel.
