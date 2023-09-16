Azpromo, Itfc Discuss Partnership Prospects Regarding Eximbank

According to the Azerbaijan Republic Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), the meeting was held with representatives of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD), which are part of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) group.

During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev, Head of AZPROMO, informed about the Agency's activities, export and investment promotion mechanisms, including the expected National Export Strategy, diversification of export geography, logistics subsidization and other expected promotion mechanisms.

In turn, Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC Director General and Acting Director General of ICD, emphasized that they are interested in cooperation with AZPROMO within the framework of public-private partnership and informed about trade promotion programs prepared by ITFC for different countries and regions. It was reported that providing potential support to AZPROMO for the future coordination work on the establishment of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) network for Azerbaijan and Central Asian region within the framework of the main program ("TCCA+") implemented by ITFC for trade facilitation among OIC member countries can make an important contribution to the effective implementation of the program.

Earlier, the establishment of Eximbank (Export-Import) tools in Azerbaijan was discussed between the head of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel.