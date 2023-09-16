Biman Resumes Direct Flights To Guangzhou

With 146 passengers, the airline's flight BG366 departed Dhaka Airport at 10:20 pm and arrived in Guangzhou at 4:00 am (local time) on September 15, said Biman in a release.

The flag carrier will be operating three weekly flights on the route every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, with a total capacity of over 900 passengers.

On the occasion, Biman is offering a discount on airfare for flights on Dhaka-Guangzhou route.

Passengers can avail a 15 per cent discount on base fare by using the promo code HAPPYCAN23 on ticket purchase from Biman's website or mobile apps.

Passengers can also purchase tickets on this route from any Biman sales centre or authorised travel agencies.

