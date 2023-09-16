Thai, Chinese Theme Nights At Radisson Blu Dhaka

Dhaka : Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden brings some mouth-watering Thai and Chinese cuisine for food enthusiasts in the capital. It is holding Thai and Chinese theme nights at its signature restaurant Water Garden Brasserie till October 20, 2023 from 1830 hours to 2300 hours, every Thursday and Friday.

Food lovers can enjoy a live station compromising Dim Sum with Condiments, Peking duck and Chicken, and Work Fry Stations (Chef's Choice).

The hot food section includes some deliciitems such as Sticky Jasmine Coconut Rice, Thai Green Chicken Curry, Chinese Style Steamed Fish and many more.

The buffet costs BDT 4250++ all inclusive.

Guests can also avail "Buy One Get One" offers with selected bank cards on selected dates.

There will also be an exciting raffle draw where diners can win attractive prizes.