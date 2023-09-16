Mtb Dubbed Best Innovative Bank In Bangladesh

The award was handed over by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT, as the Chief Guest, to Mutual Trust Bank Ltd team.

Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and GHOICC and Khalid Hossin, Head of Digital Banking Division along with other officials from MTB received the award on stage.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Innovative Bank in Bangladesh," said Goutam Prosad Das, DMD, MTB. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible digital banking experience," said the bank in a release.

This award is a testament to Mutual Trust Bank's continupursuit of extraordinary excellence in digital strategy and retention of the position of the leading digital-first bank, added the release.

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd prides itself on being a financially and digitally inclusive bank, focusing on providing never-seen-before digital lending, digital payments, and digital customer service, the release also mentioned.

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd said it is committed to improving banking solutions, innovating for customers and maintaining top-notch corporate governance.