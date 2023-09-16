Kuwait Oil Price Rises To Usd 98.38 Pb -- Kpc

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price climbed by USD 1.67 reaching USD 98.38 per barrel in Friday's trading compared to Thursday's rate of USD 96.71 pb, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
In international markets, Brent crude oil futures inched up by 23 cents, reaching USD 93.93 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 61 cents, settling at USD 90.77 pb. (end)
