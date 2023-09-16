Saturday, 16 September 2023 07:52 GMT

Azerbaijani Army Positions In Gadabay Subjected To Fire


9/16/2023 12:16:00 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Azerbaijan Army positions in Gadabay subjected to fire, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Will be updated

MENAFN16092023000187011040ID1107079994

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search