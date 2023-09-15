Saturday, 16 September 2023 03:13 GMT

Taliban Ready To Ensure Work Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Afghanistan - Spokesman (Video)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to ensure the work of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kabul, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Trend reports.

“We are 100 percent ready to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in Afghanistan. We are ready, so to speak, to level the ground and carry out the appropriate work. We, in turn, would also like to have our representatives in Azerbaijan,” heid.

