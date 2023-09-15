Taliban Ready To Ensure Work Of Azerbaijani Embassy In Afghanistan - Spokesman (Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Islamic
Emirate of Afghanistan is ready to ensure the work of the
Azerbaijani Embassy in Kabul, Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV, Trend reports.
“We are 100 percent ready to open the Azerbaijani Embassy in
Afghanistan. We are ready, so to speak, to level the ground and
carry out the appropriate work. We, in turn, would also like to
have our representatives in Azerbaijan,” heid.
